BL Santosh Gets 2nd Most Powerful Position in BJP, Appointed Party's General Secretary

Bengaluru: BJP president Amit Shah Sunday elevated party's joint general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh as its general secretary (organisation), a day after Ramlal was moved back to the RSS after holding the post for over 13 years.

Santosh, an RSS 'pracharak' with experience of electoral politics, especially in Karnataka, is considered a strong ideologue who is also well-versed with the poll dynamics.

The BJP said in a statement that his appointment comes into immediate effect. Santosh was the party's general secretary (organisation) for eight years in Karnataka before he was made a national office bearer in charge of southern states in 2014.

Ramlal was sent back to the RSS after serving one of the longest tenures in the key post. He held the post, considered the second most powerful position in the BJP after its president, since 2006 after his predecessor Sanjay Joshi was removed under controversial circumstances.

News agency PTI had earlier quoted its sources as saying that Ramlal had twice written to party chief Amit Shah requesting him to be relieved from his responsibility.

Ramlal's tenure was marked by smooth coordination between the RSS and the BJP. He shunned publicity and his low-key style was in sharp contrast to the functioning of his predecessors like Joshi and K N Govindacharya.