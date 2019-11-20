'TMC Workers' Show Black Flags to Bengal Governor in Murshidabad, Ruling Camp Denies Any Role
'Go Back' slogans were also raised when Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's convoy was passing through a stretch in Murshidabad to inaugurate a new building of a local girls’ college.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar in Domkal, Murshidabad, on Wednesday. (Image credit: Twitter@jdhankhar1)
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was shown black flags allegedly by a group of Trinamool Congress supporters when his convoy was passing through Murshidabad’s Domkal area on Wednesday afternoon.
Dhankhar was in Murshidabad district to inaugurate a new building of Domkal Girls’ College. While his convoy was passing through Hospital More, more than 50 people, allegedly owing their allegiance to the ruling camp, waved black flags from both sides of the road.
Even as they raised ‘go back’ slogans, an unperturbed governor rolled down the car’s windshield and waved at the protestors with a smile. When reporters sought his reaction on the incident, Dhankhar said, “I have not seen anyone waving any black flag at me.”
Later, he wrote on Twitter, “A tumultuous welcome as I inaugurated the new building of Domkal Girls College. Senior leader and veteran MLA Anisur Rehman and others received me. The emotive enthusiastic reception by girl students was very touching.”
.@MamataOfficial. A tumultuous welcome as i inaugurated the new building of DOMKAL GIRLS COLLEGE. Senior leader and veteran MLA Anisur Rehman and others received me. The emotive enthusiastic reception by girl students was very touching. pic.twitter.com/Sm4l8jgptk— Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) November 20, 2019
Trinamool Congress functionary Soumik Hossain said, “I heard about the incident, but I don’t know who showed the black flags to the governor. I think they must be the general public. Our party was not involved in it.”
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s state unit vice president Joyprakash Majumdar demanded immediate arrest of those involved in the incident.
“If the TMC is claiming that the black flags were shown by the general public, let them be identified and arrested. The TMC leaders are lying because we know that all of them were their workers. Being a registered party, the TMC is indulging in anti-constitutional work. We condemn this.”
The ruling camp and governor have been locked in a war of words for quite some time over various issues. However, this was for the first time that he was shown black flags ahead of any official event.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Parth Samthaan Denies Dating Erica Fernandes, Says 'Not Aware of These Rumours'
- Google Pixel's Call Screen Might Soon Start Screening Robocalls Automatically
- He's Back! Twitter Filled With Jokes, Memes and Banter as Jose Mourinho is Named New Tottenham Hotspur Manager
- Kriti Kharbanda Confirms Dating Pulkit Samrat, Says Wanted Parents to Know First
- Hopefully, Brahmastra Would Change Things for Me, Says Mouni Roy