'TMC Workers' Show Black Flags to Bengal Governor in Murshidabad, Ruling Camp Denies Any Role

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was shown black flags allegedly by a group of Trinamool Congress supporters when his convoy was passing through Murshidabad’s Domkal area on Wednesday afternoon.

Dhankhar was in Murshidabad district to inaugurate a new building of Domkal Girls’ College. While his convoy was passing through Hospital More, more than 50 people, allegedly owing their allegiance to the ruling camp, waved black flags from both sides of the road.

Even as they raised ‘go back’ slogans, an unperturbed governor rolled down the car’s windshield and waved at the protestors with a smile. When reporters sought his reaction on the incident, Dhankhar said, “I have not seen anyone waving any black flag at me.”

Later, he wrote on Twitter, “A tumultuous welcome as I inaugurated the new building of Domkal Girls College. Senior leader and veteran MLA Anisur Rehman and others received me. The emotive enthusiastic reception by girl students was very touching.”

.⁦@MamataOfficial⁩. A tumultuous welcome as i inaugurated the new building of DOMKAL GIRLS COLLEGE. Senior leader and veteran MLA Anisur Rehman and others received me. The emotive enthusiastic reception by girl students was very touching. pic.twitter.com/Sm4l8jgptk — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) November 20, 2019

Trinamool Congress functionary Soumik Hossain said, “I heard about the incident, but I don’t know who showed the black flags to the governor. I think they must be the general public. Our party was not involved in it.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s state unit vice president Joyprakash Majumdar demanded immediate arrest of those involved in the incident.

“If the TMC is claiming that the black flags were shown by the general public, let them be identified and arrested. The TMC leaders are lying because we know that all of them were their workers. Being a registered party, the TMC is indulging in anti-constitutional work. We condemn this.”

The ruling camp and governor have been locked in a war of words for quite some time over various issues. However, this was for the first time that he was shown black flags ahead of any official event.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.