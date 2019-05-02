Blacklisting of Masood Azhar a Cosmetic Victory, Claims Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday described the blacklisting of Masood Azhar as a "cosmetic thing" as there was no mention of Pathankot, Uri and other terror attacks in the UN listing.He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi compromised over the issue and sought to know what agreement the country has made with China on the matter."The BJP need not claim to have achieved something great as Pakistan-based terror masterminds still pose a threat to India," Owaisi told reporters here."The blacklisting of Masood Azhar by UN, in my view, is a cosmetic thing. Why? because, in the listing initially done by France and US, what was written? Pathankot, Uri, Pulwama, Kashmir and Parliament attack, these five things were written. Who is the victim in this. Victim is people of India and the Army of India. But, you don't mention any of these. You compromise on this," he said."Is Masood Azhar not responsible for Pathankot, Uri, Pulwama, Parliament terror attacks and it is not mentioned," he asked."Why was it compromised. We would like to ask Prime Minister.. why did you compromise? We are the victims," he added.Saying that terrorist mastermind Hafiz Saeed was blacklisted in 2008, Owaisi asked whether Saeed does not holds public meetings in Pakistan. "Blacklisting really happened. But, you are claiming that it is our big victory. (It was) No such victory. What is the agreement the country has made with China on this issue," he sought to know."Whether it is about Tibet?... Why was this whole listing revised?... in the first listing, it was mentioned, Uri was mentioned, Pulwama was mentioned, Pathankot was mentioned, attack on parliament was mentioned. Why did we compromise on this," Owaisi asked."May I remind you, that in 2008, Saeed of LeT was blacklisted. Has that stopped him from getting money from Pakistan. You know how Pakistan treats him as VIP over there. His party contested election," he said.He asked who paid the bail money for Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, another terror mastermind, as one cannot get money when sanctions are imposed."That's why, I see that this is a very cosmetic thing and it is very unfortunate that the prime minister is browbeating and thumping his chest as if something great has happened," the Hyderabad MP said.Saying that Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hafiz Saeed still posed a threat to India and they roam freely in Pakistan, Owaisi said the country needs to do something concrete to stop them and ensure terror attacks like Pathankot do not recur.He also alleged that a "double game" was being played by foreign powers as both India and Pakistan were told that it was their success.India on Thursday played down absence of reference to Pulwama attack in the UN notification designating Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, asserting that it broadly covered all his terrorist acts.The assertion came after Pakistan claimed that it agreed to Azhar's listing after all "political references", including attempts to link him to the Pulwama attack, were removed from the proposal to designate him a global terrorist.In a big diplomatic win for India, the UN Sanctions Committee on Wednesday designated Azhar as global terrorist after China lifted its hold on a proposal to ban him, nearly a decade after New Delhi first pushed for it.