Bleeding to Debt: Rahul on Report That Half of India's Working Population Credit Active

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Image: AFP)

According to the CIC report, half of the country's working population of 400 millions are credit active, having at least one loan or credit card, as of January 2021.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed concern over a report that half of the country’s working population of 400 millions are credit active. “Bleeding to debt," he tweeted, along with a media report on the findings by Credit Information Company (CIC).

According to the CIC report, half of the country’s working population of 400 millions are credit active, having at least one loan or credit card, as of January 2021. Gandhi and his Congress party have been critical of the government’s handling of the economy and have alleged that a large number of people have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

first published:July 02, 2021, 23:15 IST