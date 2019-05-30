Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Blend of Youthful Energy and Experience, Tweets Modi as New Cabinet Gears Up for Second Innings

He said it has people who have excelled as parliamentarians and those who have had distinguished professional careers.

PTI

Updated:May 30, 2019, 11:43 PM IST
Blend of Youthful Energy and Experience, Tweets Modi as New Cabinet Gears Up for Second Innings
President Ram Nath Kovind greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter's swearing-in ceremony for the second consecutive term, at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (RB/PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday described his new council of ministers as a blend of youthful energy and administrative experience.

Soon after President Ram Nath Kovind administered oath to Modi and the council of ministers, the PM in a tweet said the team is a "blend of youthful energy and administrative experience."




He said it has people who have excelled as parliamentarians and those who have had distinguished professional careers.

"Together, we will work for India's progress," he said. Including the PM, 58 ministers took oath Thursday.
