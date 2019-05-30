Blend of Youthful Energy and Experience, Tweets Modi as New Cabinet Gears Up for Second Innings

Congratulations to all those who took oath today. This team is a blend of youthful energy and administrative experience. It has people who have excelled as Parliamentarians and those who have had distinguished professional careers.



Together, we will work for India’s progress. pic.twitter.com/NKQh61eYCh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2019

Including the PM, 58 ministers took oath Thursday.