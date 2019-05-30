English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Rao Inderjit Singh
Shripad Yesso Naik
Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahalad Singh Patel
R K Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh L Mandaviya
Faggansingh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Blend of Youthful Energy and Experience, Tweets Modi as New Cabinet Gears Up for Second Innings
He said it has people who have excelled as parliamentarians and those who have had distinguished professional careers.
President Ram Nath Kovind greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter's swearing-in ceremony for the second consecutive term, at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (RB/PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday described his new council of ministers as a blend of youthful energy and administrative experience.
Soon after President Ram Nath Kovind administered oath to Modi and the council of ministers, the PM in a tweet said the team is a "blend of youthful energy and administrative experience."
He said it has people who have excelled as parliamentarians and those who have had distinguished professional careers.
"Together, we will work for India's progress," he said. Including the PM, 58 ministers took oath Thursday.
Soon after President Ram Nath Kovind administered oath to Modi and the council of ministers, the PM in a tweet said the team is a "blend of youthful energy and administrative experience."
Congratulations to all those took oath today. This team is a blend of youthful energy and administrative experience. It has people who have excelled as Parliamentarians and those who have had distinguished professional careers.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2019
Together, we will work for India’s progress. pic.twitter.com/NKQh61eYCh
He said it has people who have excelled as parliamentarians and those who have had distinguished professional careers.
"Together, we will work for India's progress," he said. Including the PM, 58 ministers took oath Thursday.
