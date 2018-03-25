GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Blow to JD(S) as Seven Former MLAs Join Congress in Karnataka

Zameer Ahmed Khan, Chaluvaraya Swamy, Iqbal Ansari, Balakrishna, Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, Bheema Nayak and Akhanda Srinivas Murthy were welcomed into the party fold by Congress president Rahul Gandhi at a public rally in Mysuru.

PTI

Updated:March 25, 2018, 9:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Blow to JD(S) as Seven Former MLAs Join Congress in Karnataka
The rebel MLAs had resigned from Karnataka legislative assembly on Saturday, a day after they crossvoted in favour of the Congress candidates in the March 23 Rajya Sabha biennial election in the state.
Mysuru (Karnataka): In a blow to JD(S) headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, seven party rebel former MLAs on Sunday joined the ruling Congress in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi.

The rebel MLAs had resigned from Karnataka legislative assembly on Saturday, a day after they crossvoted in favour of the Congress candidates in the March 23 Rajya Sabha biennial election in the state.

Zameer Ahmed Khan, Chaluvaraya Swamy, Iqbal Ansari, Balakrishna, Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, Bheema Nayak and Akhanda Srinivas Murthy were welcomed into the party fold by Gandhi at a public rally in Mysuru in the poll-bound Karnataka.

Along with them, former JDS MLCs M C Nanaiah, Sarovar Srinivas and B Ramakrishna also joined the Congress.

The votes cast by seven JDS rebel MLAs in the Rajya Sabha biennial election and also support of independents had helped the Congress win the third seat as a bonus, though it had the strength only to bag two seats for sure.

Despite the shortfall in its strength with 37 members, including seven rebels, as against the required 44 votes, JDS had also fielded its candidate, but boycotted the poll midway alleging electoral malpractice by the Congress in "collusion" with the returning officer.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

The Highlights From News18 Rising India Summit 2018

The Highlights From News18 Rising India Summit 2018

Recommended For You