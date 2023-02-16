The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation finds itself at the centre of a political controversy yet again with opposition parties alleging that wards that have BJP representation have been granted provision for extra funds in the civic body’s latest budget.

These 77 wards will be getting Rs 3 crore each, while wards represented by BJP rivals like Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP will be getting Rs 1 crore each, the opposition has alleged, terming it misuse of public money to woo voters ahead of BMC elections this year.

In the Rs 52,619.07 crore BMC budget for the year 2023-24, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, who is the state-appointed administrator of the civic body, has made provisions for funds for the 227 electoral wards. This provision has been made under the head — ‘Provision for providing various basic civic amenities along with development work’.

Terming it a “desperate” move, Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant said: “The BJP is crushing all elements of democracy. BJP-dominated 77 wards will be getting Rs 3 crore and other wards will get Rs 1 crore. It is an epic example of the BJP’s desperation to win the BMC. This is nothing but bulldozer treatment by the BJP. It’s a clear message from BJP to voters that those who give them votes will get more funds for development.”

1/2 सत्ता मिळवण्यासाठी भाजपा किती खालच्या थराला जाऊ शकतो याची अनंत उदाहरणे देशासमोर आहेत. त्याचपध्दतीने मुंबई महानगरपालिकेत सत्ता बळकावण्याच्या उद्देशाने शिंदे-फडणवीस सरकार संवैधानिक व लोकशाही तत्व खुलेआम पायदळी तुडवत आहे. भाजपा आपला बालेकिल्ला मानते अशा BMC वॉर्डांत ₹ 3 कोटी pic.twitter.com/N544CKLcbJ— Sachin Sawant सचिन सावंत (@sachin_inc) February 15, 2023

Questioning the move, NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto asked: “Considering the upcoming civic body polls, is the BMC campaigning for the BJP?”

“In a bid to appease voters ahead of upcoming polls, BJP has resorted to low-level politics. This is nothing but misuse of public money by the BMC for personal and political gain of the BJP,” he added.

Refuting the allegations, the BMC in a statement said: “Funds were allocated as per request received by former BJP group leader in BMC Prabhakar Shinde in January 2023, who had submitted the letter with demand that 77 wards should get Rs 3 crore development fund. No one else submitted similar request for rest of the 150 wards.”

Defending BMC chief Chahal, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar lashed out at the Congress and NCP, whose Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition with Shiv Sena was ousted from power last year.

◆गेली 5 वर्ष मुंबईकरांनीच निवडून दिलेल्या 82 भाजपच्या नगरसेवकांना निधी वाटपात कारभाऱ्यांनी सापत्न वागणूक दिली. ◆निधीचे कोट्यवधीचे लोंढे मानखुर्द, गोवंडी, मोहम्मद अली रोड आणि मालवणीकडे वेगाने वाहत गेले. ◆82 भाजपा नगरसेवकांच्या वाँर्डमध्ये मुंबईकर राहत नव्हते काय?1/2— Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) February 15, 2023

“In the last five years, extra funds for development were diverted to Mankhurd, Govandi, Mohammad Ali Road and Malavani. So why extra funds were not given to BJP corporators?” he said in a series of tweets, challenging Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray to a debate on the issue.

