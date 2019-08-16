BMC Has Rs 58,000 Crore, but Mumbai Gets Flooded Every Year, Says Nitin Gadkari
The money (which the BMC has) can also be used to recycle the wastewater which is discharged into the sea to rid it of pollutants, Gadkari said.
File photo of Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI)
Mumbai: In a swipe at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Union minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari said on Friday that the civic body is sitting on a huge cash pile, but the mega city's monsoon woes persist.
The Shiv Sena, an ally of the BJP, controls the BMC, known to be the country's richest civic body.
Gadkari made the remarks after performing `bhumi pujan' (groundbreaking) for a mangroves park in Gorai area.
"I have heard that the BMC has Rs 58,000 crore in fixed deposits. And every year we see on TV Mumbai getting flooded (during monsoon), roads going underwater. This happens every year," the senior BJP leader said.
The money (which the BMC has) can also be used to recycle the wastewater which is discharged into the sea to rid it of pollutants, he said.
He has a water taxi project ready for transportation from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to the under-construction Navi Mumbai international airport, the Union Road Transport minister stated.
"In Venice in Italy, one can take a boat straight to the airport from the hotel. I have such a project ready. The day the Navi Mumbai airport becomes operational, people from Vasai-Virar, Kalyan and Bhiwandi can take a water taxi to the airport," he said. Maharashtra education minister Vinod Tawde also attended the event.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Niti Taylor Gets Engaged to Parikshit Bawa, Says She Doesn't Plan to Get Married This Year
- Hilarious 'Alag Alag' Memes from Ayushmann's 'Dream Girl' Trailer Bring Twitter Together
- Instead of Putting Unsold Stuff in a Garbage Dump, Amazon Will Donate it Instead
- Instagram Users Can Report False Content And Expect Fact Checkers to Verify it
- Ashes 2019: Ponting Advises Warner to Take Aggressive Route Against Broad