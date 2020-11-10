Bodh Gaya Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Bodh Gaya Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Bodh Gaya (Budd Gaya) (बोध गया), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Gaya district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Gaya. Bodh Gaya is part of 38. Gaya Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 34.24%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.67%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,11,451 eligible electors, of which 1,60,533 were male, 1,50,169 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,88,981 eligible electors, of which 1,50,324 were male, 1,38,655 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,38,026 eligible electors, of which 1,25,502 were male, 1,12,524 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bodh Gaya in 2015 was 427. In 2010, there were 218.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Kumar Sarvjeet of RJD won in this seat by defeating Shyamdeo Paswan of BJP by a margin of 30,473 votes which was 18.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 49.98% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Shyam Deo Paswan of BJP won in this seat defeating Kumar Sarvjeet of LJP by a margin of 11,213 votes which was 9.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.39% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 229. Bodh Gaya Assembly segment of Gaya Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Vijay Kumar won the Gaya Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gaya Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 15 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Bodh Gaya are: Akhauri Onkar Nath (INC), Prem Kumar (BJP), Randhir Kumar Keshri (RLSP), Anjani Kumar Vaidyasen (BLCP), Abul Faraha Alias Md Abul Farah (BLD), Aditya Pradhan (PPID), Indra Kumar (HSJP), Gautam Kumar Babalu (MSP), Deepak Anand (RJLPS), Deepak Kumar (RSJP), Nikil Kumar (JAP), Pramendra Kumar (BSLP), Md Perwez Mansuri (RUC), Beauty Sinha (SHS), Manoj Kumar Tripathi (RJJP), Rinku Kumar (LJPS), Shyamlesh Narayan (LNKP), Sanjit Kumar (BLRP), Sunil Kumar (MEK), Anuj Kumar Sinha (IND), Amit Kumar (IND), Alka Singh (PP), Chaitanya Palit (IND), Naresh Prasad (IND), Mukesh Kumar Sinha (IND), Raj Kishor Singh (IND), Ramkumar Yadav (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 61.14%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 57.24%, while it was 51.26% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 345 polling stations in 229. Bodh Gaya constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 314. In 2010 there were 294 polling stations.

Extent:

229. Bodh Gaya constituency comprises of the following areas of Gaya district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Tan Kuppa and Fatehpur; Gram Panchayats Mocharim, Dhanawan, Basarhi, Bakror, Moratal, Kanhaul and Gafa Khurd and Bodh Gaya (Notified Area) of Bodh Gaya Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Gaya.

Bodh Gaya seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Jharkhand adjoining seats: Jharkhand .

The total area covered by Bodh Gaya is 581.73 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Bodh Gaya is: 24°38'40.2"N 85°10'55.6"E.

