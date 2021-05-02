Bodinayakanur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Bodinayakanur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

200. Bodinayakanur (बोडीनायकनुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Theni district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Kerala (Idukki District). Bodinayakanur is part of 33. Theni Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.58%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.62%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,77,604 eligible electors, of which 1,35,773 were male, 1,41,810 female and 21 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bodinayakanur in 2021 is 1044.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,57,500 eligible electors, of which 1,27,559 were male, 1,29,928 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,07,412 eligible electors, of which 1,04,238 were male, 1,03,174 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bodinayakanur in 2016 was 103. In 2011, there were 1,133.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, O. Panneerselvam of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating S. Lakshmanan of DMK by a margin of 15,608 votes which was 7.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 49.38% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Panneerselvam O of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Lakshmanan S of DMK by a margin of 29,906 votes which was 17.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 56.69% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes in 200. Bodinayakanur Assembly segment of Theni Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Theni Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and AIADMK won the Theni Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 24 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 24 contestants and there were 25 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Bodinayakanur are: Thangatamilselvan (DMK), O Panneerselvam (AIADMK), K I M Hakkeem (TMC), Arun Kumar (MIPA), P Ganesh Kumar (MNM), P Karuppiah (BDPA), Theni T Karnan (ADK), S Krishnaveni (APTADMK), M Perm Chandar (NTK), M Muthusamy (AMMK), A Abthahir (IND), C Anbazhakan (IND), M Anantharaj (IND), N Krishnan (IND), P Kumaragurubaran (IND), N Saleem (IND), G Senthil Kumar (IND), Tamilselvan (IND), V Nandhagopal (IND), P Nagendhren (IND), P Manimaran (IND), V Ramprakaash (IND), Raja Mohamed (IND), T Raja Mohamed (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.3%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.36%, while it was 81.16% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 200. Bodinayakanur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 309. In 2011 there were 243 polling stations.

EXTENT:

200. Bodinayakanur constituency comprises of the following areas of Theni district of Tamil Nadu: Bodinayakanur Taluk Theni Taluk (Part) Koduvilarpatty, Govindanagaram, Thadicherry, Thappukundu, Upparpatty, Kottur, Seelayampatty, Poomalaikundu and Jangalpatty villages. Palani Chettipatti (TP) and Veerapandi (TP). Uthamapalayam Taluk (Part) Pottipuram, Sankarapuram, Pulanandapuram, Markeyankottai and Pulikuthi villages. Kuchanur (TP) and Markeyankottai (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Theni.

The total area covered by Bodinayakanur is 749 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bodinayakanur is: 9°59’49.6"N 77°21’27.4"E.

