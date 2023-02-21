Body Cams, Drone in UP's Kasganj Jail After Abbas Ansari Claimed Threat to Life

The Uttar Pradesh government has upgraded security at the Kasganj jail where Abbas Ansari, the son of Mukhtar Ansari and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA, is currently lodged.

Body cameras and a drone have been provided in Kasganj jail after Abbas Ansari claimed a threat to life inside prison.

Abbas Ansari is in Kasganj jail in connection with a money laundering case.

His brother, Umar Ansari, had recently written to Uttar Pradesh Home Secretary Sanjay Prasad, claiming that Abbas Ansari’s life was in danger.

Director General (prisons), Anand Kumar, has sent body cameras and one drone to Kasganj jail. Personnel stationed around Abbas Ansari’s cell will wear the body cameras.

Aerial surveillance will be done using the drone to prevent any untoward incidents.

Jail staffers and police personnel deployed near Ansari’s cell will be changed every month.

In his letter, Ansari’s brother alleged that his brother’s life is in danger from Kuntu Singh, who is also lodged in Kasganj jail.

Kuntu Singh was said to be the mastermind in Lucknow’s famous Ajit Singh murder case. Apart from that, his name also figured in the murder of former BSP MLA Sipu Singh in 2013.

Read all the Latest Politics News here