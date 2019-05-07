Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Bofors Petitioner and Former BJP Leader Campaigns Against Modi in Varanasi

The senior lawyer condemned Modi's remarks against Rajiv Gandhi and said that no charge was ever proven in any court of the country against the former prime minister.

PTI

Updated:May 7, 2019, 10:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bofors Petitioner and Former BJP Leader Campaigns Against Modi in Varanasi
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Varanasi: Former BJP leader Ajay Agarwal, who contested against Sonia Gandhi from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in 2014 polls on BJP ticket Tuesday condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks against Rajiv Gandhi.

Agarwal, a senior lawyer, said that no charge was ever proven in any court of the country against former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in the Bofors case and he was given a "clean chit".

He claimed that he was representing the Bofors case as a petitioner in person in the Supreme Court against Hinduja brothers for the last 14 years and knows the minutest details of the case. Agarwal, who held a press conference along with Congress candidate Ajay Rai in Varanasi said he was camping in the temple town to campaign against Modi.

He condemned Modi's challenge to the Congress to contest the remaining two rounds of the ongoing general elections in the name of Rajiv Gandhi and went on to accuse the prime minister of provoking Pakistan to start a war to reap electoral benefits.

Agarwal also presented an alleged audio clipping of former Congress leader Satya Pal Malik — now a BJP leader and Governor of Jammu and Kashmir — in which Malik is purportedly heard saying that Rajiv Gandhi was not a corrupt or a greedy person.

Agarwal allegedly talked to Malik when he was the Governor of Bihar in 2017. Malik joined the Congress in 1984 and became its Rajya Sabha MP but resigned three years later in the backdrop of the Bofors scam.

Slamming the BJP candidate from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, Agarwal said: "I had received over 1.73 lakh votes in 2014 poll... I had improved BJP's performance in the bastion of Gandhi family."
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram