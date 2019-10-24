Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Boisar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (बोईसर): Tare Vilas Sukur of Shiv Sena Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Boisar (बोईसर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Boisar (बोईसर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
131. Boisar (बोईसर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Palghar district of Maharashtra and is part of Palghar Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Tribe) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 41.88%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.53%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,10,672 eligible electors, of which 1,68,503 were male, 1,42,144 female and 25 voters of the third gender. A total of 34 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,52,411 eligible electors, of which 1,36,444 were male, 1,15,939 female and 25 voters of the third gender. A total of 34 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,43,557.
Boisar has an elector sex ratio of 843.57.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Tare Vilas Sukur of BVA won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 12873 votes which was 7.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BVA had a vote share of 37.69% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Tare Vilas Sukur of BVA won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 13078 votes which was 9.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BVA had a vote share of 38.95% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 131. Boisar Assembly segment of Palghar Lok Sabha constituency. Palghar Parliament seat was won by SS.
Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 68%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 67.86%, while it was 56.64 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 0.14%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 338 polling stations in 131. Boisar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 334.
Extent: 131. Boisar constituency comprises of the following areas of Palghar district of Maharashtra: Palghar Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle-Saphala, Boisar and Manor 2. Vasai Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle-Mandvi, Waliv (CT), and Gokhiware (CT).
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Boisar is: 19.6551 72.8946.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Boisar results.
