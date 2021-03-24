politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Politics»Bokajan Candidate List: Key Contests in Bokajan Assembly Constituency of Assam
1-MIN READ

Bokajan Candidate List: Key Contests in Bokajan Assembly Constituency of Assam

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Bokajan (ST) constituency are: Numal Momin of BJP, Raton Engti of CONG

Bokajan Assembly constituency in Bokajan district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Bokajan seat is part of the Autonomous District Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Barak Valley region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Numal Momin of BJP won from this seat beating Klengdoon Engti of INC by a margin of 4,744 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Klengdoon Engti of INC won from this this constituency defeating Jagat Sing Engti of IND by a margin of 16,808 votes.

RELATED NEWS

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Autonomous District Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Bokajan Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Bokajan (ST) constituency are: Numal Momin of BJP, Raton Engti of CONG

Tags
first published:March 24, 2021, 14:13 IST