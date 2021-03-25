Bokakhat Candidate List: Key Contests in Bokakhat Assembly Constituency of Assam

Bokakhat Assembly constituency in Bokakhat district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Bokakhat seat is part of the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Atul Bora of AGP won from this seat beating Arun Phukan of INC by a margin of 40,193 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Arun Phukan of INC won from this this constituency defeating Jiten Gogoi of IND by a margin of 1,729 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kaliabor Parliamentary constituency AGP was ahead in the Bokakhat Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Bokakhat constituency are: Atul Bora of AGP, Pranab Doley of AGM, Jiwan Bora of RD