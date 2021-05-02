Bokakhat Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Bokakhat Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

93. Bokakhat (बोकाखाट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Golaghat district of Assam. It shares a border with . Bokakhat is part of 11. Kaliabor Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 91.27%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,47,487 eligible electors, of which 73,798 were male, 73,686 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bokakhat in 2021 is 998.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,23,219 eligible electors, of which 63,310 were male, 59,909 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,18,784 eligible electors, of which 60,271 were male, 58,513 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bokakhat in 2016 was 192. In 2011, there were 141.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Atul Bora of AGP won in this seat by defeating Arun Phukan of INC by a margin of 40,193 votes which was 38.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AGP had a vote share of 59.71% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Arun Phukan of INC won in this seat defeating Jiten Gogoi of IND by a margin of 1,729 votes which was 1.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.54% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AGP got the most votes in 93. Bokakhat Assembly segment of Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Kaliabor Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kaliabor Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Bokakhat are: Atul Bora (AGP), Mridul Saikia (NCP), Reba Kanta Gogoi (AJP), Simon Tanti (IND), Jiten Gogoi (IND), Jibon Chandra Borah (IND), Dinesh Karmakar (IND), Dulal Bora (IND), Pranab Doley (IND), Bijoy Kutum (IND), Hemanta Doloi (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.92%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.81%, while it was 78.04% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 93. Bokakhat constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 166. In 2011 there were 166 polling stations.

EXTENT:

93. Bokakhat constituency comprises of the following areas of Golaghat district of Assam: Bokakhat thana; Mahura mouza in Golaghat thana; and Rangamati mouza in Dergaon thana in Golaghat sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Golaghat.

The total area covered by Bokakhat is 1307 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bokakhat is: 26°44’54.2"N 93°50’06.7"E.

