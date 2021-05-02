Boko Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Boko Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

48. Boko (बोको एससी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Kamrup district of Assam. It shares a border with Meghalaya (West Khasi Hills District). Boko is part of 7. Gauhati Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.81%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,36,661 eligible electors, of which 1,19,631 were male, 1,17,023 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Boko in 2021 is 978.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,98,190 eligible electors, of which 1,01,084 were male, 97,106 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,70,334 eligible electors, of which 85,984 were male, 84,350 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Boko in 2016 was 227. In 2011, there were 130.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Nandita Das of INC won in this seat by defeating Jyoti Prasad Das of AGP by a margin of 17,594 votes which was 9.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.66% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Gopi Nath Das of AIUDF won in this seat defeating Jayanta Das of INC by a margin of 10,691 votes which was 7.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIUDF had a vote share of 38.52% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 48. Boko Assembly segment of Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Gauhati Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gauhati Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Boko are: Gopi Nath Das (TMC), Jyoti Prasad Das (AGP), Nandita Das (INC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 86.7%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 89.06%, while it was 82.93% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 48. Boko constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 245. In 2011 there were 238 polling stations.

EXTENT:

48. Boko constituency comprises of the following areas of Kamrup district of Assam: Boko thana (excluding Bongaon mouza) in Gauhati sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Kamrup.

The total area covered by Boko is 742 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Boko is: 25°57’41.8"N 91°08’25.1"E.

