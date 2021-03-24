politics

News18» News»Politics»Boko Sc Candidate List: Key Contests in Boko Sc Assembly Constituency of Assam
1-MIN READ

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Boko (SC) constituency are: Jyoti Prasad Das of AGP, Nandita Das of CONG, Deepjyoti Das of AJP

Boko Sc Assembly constituency in Kamrup district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Boko Sc seat is part of the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Nandita Das of INC won from this seat beating Jyoti Prasad Das of AGP by a margin of 17,594 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Gopi Nath Das of AIUDF won from this this constituency defeating Jayanta Das of INC by a margin of 10,691 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Gauhati Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Boko Sc Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 24, 2021, 15:50 IST