Bolangir Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Balangir): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Bolangir Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SUCI -- -- Hrudananda Karuan IND -- -- Dr. Bipin Kusulia NOTA -- -- Nota BMP -- -- Suresh Kumar Putel APOI -- -- Dinesh Nag BSP -- -- Rana Nag INC -- -- Samarendra Mishra BJP -- -- Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo BJD -- -- Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo

10. Bolangir is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Odisha region of Odisha in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.96% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 17.9%. The estimated literacy level of Bolangir is 67.36%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo of BJD won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,04,299 votes which was 8.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 38.75% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo of BJD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 90,835 votes which was 8.97% of the total votes polled. BJD had a vote share of 42.49% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 5 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 74.92% and in 2009, the constituency registered 70.14% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bolangir was: Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo (BJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,14,968 men, 7,47,976 women and 81 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Bolangir is: 20.3575 83.2719Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बलांगिर, ओडिशा (Hindi); বোলানগীর, ওড়িশা (Bengali); बलांगिर, ओडिशा (Marathi); બોલાગીર, ઓડિસા (Gujarati); போலாங்கிர், ஒடிசா (Tamil); బలాంగీర్, ఒడిషా (Telugu); ಬೊಲಂಗಿರ್, ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada); ബോലൻഗീർ, ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)