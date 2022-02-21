Bollywood to Barabanki: Actor Faizan Kidwai Campaigns for Father Fareed Mahfooz Kidwai in Ramnagar Seat

Amid the high-voltage election campaigning for the next phase in Uttar Pradesh, politicians are ensuring that they reach out to each and every voter. In Barabanki district, Faizan Kidwai has been camping in the district to help his father during campaigning.

Faizan Kidwai, who has worked for television and Bollywood, is campaigning in Ramnagar assembly seat for his father Fareed Mahfooz Kidwai, five-time MLA and former Minister in SP regime.

Kidwai is contesting from Ramnagar assembly seat of Barabanki on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

From meeting people to going village to village Faizan is ensuring that he reaches out to people in far flung areas where his father can’t reach. Meanwhile, Faizan is ensuring people get rid of their problems if his father is voted to power.

Fareed Mahfooz Kidwai had lost in 2017 during Modi wave when he had contested from Kursi assembly seat of Barabanki.

“My father has been five time-MLA and every time he has contested I have come down to help him. Also, now I think it’s time to do something for the people who have been voting my father to power. We are getting immense public support and love from the people of Ramnagar,” Faizan told news18 during his campaign trail.

Advertisement

“Bollywood and television is something which was my passion but now I think it’s time to help my father and take care of the people of my constituency. My father and I have been visiting different villages every-day as we want to reach out to each and every one from this constituency. We are ensuring people that they will get development by choosing an honest candidate. My father has a clean image and he doesn’t have any criminal cases whatsoever, even people want such people in politics,” Faizan added.

Faizan had recently visited the famous Mahadeva temple during his campaign to give out a message of brotherhood and peace. Now only this he is also managing the itinerary and daily programmes of his father to ensure effective campaigning. Faizan is also leaving no stone unturned when it comes to digital outreach and has been managing the social media campaign of father himself.

Faizan Kidwai has so far appeared in many television shows like Qayamat, Kashish and Savdhaan India. He had started his career from theatre and had also worked for many plays, after this went on to work in a film made by Muzaffar Ali. Finally, he had left for Mumbai in 2001 where Faizan started working with Balaji Telefilms and worked as an actor in many of shows like ‘Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Sahel’, ‘Kusum’, ‘Qayamat’, ‘Kaisa Yeh Pyaar Hai’, ‘Kashish’, ‘Babul Ka Angna Na Choote’, and others. He has also worked in Kangna Ranaut starrer ‘Who Lamhe’ by Mahesh Bhatt.

“Acting is my passion but politics is in my blood, both of these things are full time jobs. When I came to help my father for the first time in 2017 I strongly felt that politics and acting can’t be done together, both of these need dedication. I feel that my father needs me more than my passion, so for now acting is on hold and I want to work here for the people of Barabanki,” Faizan Kidwai added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.