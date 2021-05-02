Bolpur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Bolpur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

286. Bolpur (बोलपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Birbhum district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Bolpur is part of 41. Bolpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.49%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.9%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,73,615 eligible electors, of which 1,37,273 were male, 1,36,335 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bolpur in 2021 is 993.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,44,288 eligible electors, of which 1,24,829 were male, 1,19,455 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,01,706 eligible electors, of which 1,04,764 were male, 97,027 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bolpur in 2016 was 156. In 2011, there were 85.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Chandranath Sinha of TMC won in this seat by defeating Tapan Hore of RSP by a margin of 50,027 votes which was 24.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 54.8% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Chandra Nath Sinha of TMC won in this seat defeating Tapan Hore of RSP by a margin of 16,627 votes which was 9.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 50.51% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 286. Bolpur Assembly segment of Bolpur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Bolpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Bolpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Bolpur are: Anirban Ganguly (BJP), Jiten Ray (BSP), Tapan Hore (RVNSP), Chandra Nath Sinha (TMC), Mihir Kumar Banerjee (RVJP), Samarjit Barman (SUCOIC), Siddhartha Banerjee (PARP), Sk Sirajul Hoque (BNPPOI), Sona Murmu (BJMP)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.54%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.89%, while it was 87.79% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 8 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 381 polling stations in 286. Bolpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 279. In 2011 there were 248 polling stations.

EXTENT:

286. Bolpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Birbhum district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Illambazar, 2. Bolpur (M)., 3. Raipur Supur, Ruppur and Sattor GPs of CDB Bolpur Sriniketan.. It shares an inter-state border with Birbhum.

The total area covered by Bolpur is 354 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bolpur is: 23°40’36.1"N 87°33’21.6"E.

