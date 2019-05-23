Bolpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Bolpur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SUCI -- -- Bijoy Dolui RVJP -- -- Simanta Mondal NOTA -- -- Nota CPI(M) -- -- Ram Chandra Dome BSP -- -- Das Samiran AITC -- -- Asit Kumar Mal BJP -- -- Ramprasad Das INC -- -- Abhijit Saha

41. Bolpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South West Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.4% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 7.01%. The estimated literacy level of Bolpur is 70.73%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Anupam Harza of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 2,36,112 votes which was 18.10% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 48.34% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 7 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Ram Chandra Dome of CPM emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,26,882 votes which was 11.76% of the total votes polled. CPM had a vote share of 49.90% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 84.83% and in 2009, the constituency registered 82.5% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bolpur was: Anupam Harza (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,98,378 men, 7,40,033 women and 10 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Bolpur is: 23.6612 87.6962Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बोलपुर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); বোলপুর, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); बोलपुर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); બોલપુર, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); போல்பூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బోలాపుర్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಬೋಲ್​ಪುರ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ബോൽപൂർ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)