Bombing, Brick-batting in Titagarh After BJP Leader's Death, Bengal Cops Say He was Accused in Murder Cases

A day after the killing of former BJP councillor Manish Shukla at Titagarh area in North 24-Parganas district, at least 10 people were injured on Monday in violent clashes that broke out in the area between the saffron party supporters and the policemen.

Incidents of heavy bombing and brick-batting aiming at policemen were reported from Titagarh and its adjoining areas.

A large number of Rapid Action Force (RAF) along with senior police officers rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. All the shops and business establishments are closed in the area due to 12-hour bandh called by the state BJP.

The protesters while carrying ‘justice for Manish Shukla’ placards demanded CBI inquiry. They also vandalised private and government properties. They obstructed the roads by burning tyres and damaging vehicles.

Sensing more trouble, the West Bengal police department issued a statement, which reads, “Please do not jump on conclusion without proper investigation. Irresponsible comments on social media tantamount to interference in the investigation. Please refrain from this.”

“A person was shot dead last evening in Titagarh area of Barrackpore. Police is investigating the crime and looking into all possible reasons including personal enmity because the victim was accused in some cases of murder and attempt of murder,” it reads further.

Responding to the situation, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar - after meeting Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay - tweeted, “Nose-diving law and order scenario @MamataOfficial. Targeted political killings in spite of alert by Constitutional Head. To CM at 10.47 PM “Would like to speak to you urgently!” Only silence that speaks volumes.”

“Conveyed my concern of the present alarming scenario @MamataOfficial to the new Chief Secretary. Am sure Chief Minister would be indicated all these critical aspects that run down democratic governance and lawlessness. Political violence and targeted killings must stop,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, a team of state CID visited the place of crime and collected evidence from 16 CCTV cameras to get some clues about the assailants.

On October 9, 2020, Shukla was shot dead by two unknown bike-borne assailants near Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district. The duo opened fire at Shukla on B T Road in the evening when he was in a party meeting. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Condemning the incident, Kailash Vijayvargiya, “The killing close to Titagarh police station prompted us to suspect the role of police in the incident. I demand CBI investigation to probe the role of Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Verma and Barrackpore Additional Commissioner Ajay Thakur in the incident.”

“Our MP Arjun Singh has claimed that Mamata Banerjee is sending supari killers to kill him and party leaders. Considering the allegations, we demand CBI inquiry,” he added.

A team senior party leaders including general secretary Sanjay Singh, MPs Arjun Singh, Saumitra Khan and Jagannath Sarkar will visit Shukla’s residence at 9:30 am on Monday (October 5, 2020).