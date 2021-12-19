'Bombing Voters, Murder and Rape Threats': BJP Accuses TMC of Foul Play During KMC Polls

Amid incident of violence and alleged attempt to rig polls during the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls, Amit Malviya, BJP’s national information and technology department chief and co-in-charge West Bengal announced that the party is going to protest all across districts to highlight ‘death of democracy’ in Mamata Banerjee’s ruled State.

“TMC has violated KMC polls, bombing voters, murder and rape threats, intimidation, assaulting media, using police and civil administration to bend rules. They have done it all. BJP Bengal to launch protests across all districts of WB to highlight the death of democracy in the State,” Malviya wrote on Twitter.

While sharing a couple of videos showing gross violation of poll process and manhandling of BJP candidates during the civic polls, the senior BJP leader said, “The court ordered CCTV cameras to be put in all polling booths for the KMC election. But TMC goons have pasted stickers on them. What is the WB State Election Commission doing to stop this malpractice and consequent attempt to rig polls? This is a gross violation of court order.”

“Free and fair KMC polls? Here Kolkata Police can be seen manhandling Brajesh Jha, BJP candidate from ward 7. At whose behest are they intimidating BJP candidates? Home minister Mamata Banerjee or her nephew, who is now super CM? WB Election Commission and Courts must take note,” his tweet reads.

Hitting out at the ruling TMC, Malviya alleged that Meena Devi Purohit, five-time BJP councilor and former Deputy Mayor, was brutally attacked by TMC goons and her clothes were torn. “Is this the ‘khela’ TMC always talked about? Mamata Banerjee’s police administration has stained the cloth of democracy!” he added.

He accused the Kolkata Police to remain a mute spectator because it directly functions under the state home minister Mamata Banerjee.

“TMC goons threatened BJP candidate’s wife with rape and murder after KMC polls in front of her 8-year-old daughter. Kolkata Police, obviously under instruction from home minister Mamata Banerjee, did nothing. No woman is safe in West Bengal. The Courts have let down the people by not ordering CAPF deployment,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari too accused the poll body of failing to ensure free and fair polls in the state.

He also shared a couple of videos/pictures and tweeted, “TMC goons looting Booths of more than 100 Wards of KMC, with @KolkataPolice ‘s explicit consent & involvement. Display of free & fair Democratic process!!! For the kind information of @CEOWestBengal @CPKolkata, @jdhankhar1 & #HonourableChiefJusticeCalcuttaHighCourt.”

While hitting out at senior poll officials Saurav Das, he tweeted, “Is this how, @CEOWestBengal Sourav Das, is complying with Hon’ble Calcutta High Court’s order to install CCTV in 100% Booths? By keeping them disconnected or dysfunctional? Your defense must be; it had to be installed, who cares whether in working condition or not..Mockery of Democracy. Example of vote loot under the supervision of @CEOWestBengal Sourav Das & executed by @KolkataPolice”.

He also alleged (while sharing videos from ward no 110) that voters were requested to vote for someone else. “Thousands of such instances have been recorded. This video is from Ward No 110 (Part 329, Room No 8). The voter refused to commit the crime of being an imposter & voted as someone else,” he tweeted.

CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty accused the ruling party for booth capturing and rigging polls.

He accused the state administration and the poll body of failing to ensure free and fair elections. “Looting of votes is going on and it is unfortunate to see the keepers acting like violators. Today we all witnessed the mockery of democracy,” he said.

Senior Congress leader and the Chairman of the Election Committee Nepal Mahata demanded re-poll in ward-36 in Narkeldanga area after TMC ‘goons’ allegedly rigged the poll and threatened BJP supporters.

“Since morning we have seen how people of Kolkata were deprived of free and fair elections. Our candidates were beaten up and poll agents were threatened. Despite the Court’s instruction the state administration has completely failed in ensuring free and fair polling,” he added.

