Bomdila Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Bomdila Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota JD(U) -- -- Dongru Siongju NPEP -- -- Aju Khonjuju INC -- -- R.T. Khunjuju BJP -- -- Japu Deru

7. Bomdila is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in West Kameng district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 9,977 voters of which 5,085 are male and 4,892 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Bomdila, recorded a voter turnout of 75.67%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 78.26% and in 2009, 72.21% of Bomdila's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Japu Deru of BJP won in this seat defeating INC's candidate by a margin of 685 votes which was 8.39% of the total votes polled. Japu Deru polled a total of 8,165 (50.96%) votes.INC's R T Khunjuju won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 392 (4.92%) votes. R T Khunjuju polled 7,971 which was 50.96% of the total votes polled.Bomdila went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: बोमडिला (Hindi), বোম্বডিলা (Bangla), பாம்திலா (Tamil), and బోమ్డిలా (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).