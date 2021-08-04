Bommai Inducts 29 Ministers, No Berth to Yeddyurappa’s son Vijayendra, His Rivals

Basavaraj Bommai, who took charge as the Chief Minister of Karnataka a week ago, expanded his cabinet by inducting 29 ministers on Wednesday. It seems he is trying to strike a fine balance between both pro and anti BS Yediyurappa factions by keeping an equidistant from both.

The new cabinet has about 6-8 new faces, who are party loyalists not linked to any factions.

However, the most striking attribute in the expansion is keeping Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra out of the cabinet. It was widely rumoured that he would join the cabinet with a plum portfolio. But the high command seems to have vetoed Bommai, who was keen to give a berth to his mentor Yediyurappa’s son to ensure smooth running of the government.

According to insiders, Yediyurappa was firm that his son would join the cabinet. But, he seems to have lost the clout in the party a week after he was forced to step down.

Many of his other loyalists, including MP Renukacharya, SR Vishwanath, H Halappa, have not also been made ministers.

The only consolation for the Lingayat strongman is denial of cabinet berths to three of his sworn enemies in the BJP — Aravind Bellad, CP Yogishwar and BR Patil Yatnal — who had openly revolted against him recently. Bellad was also in the race for the post of chief minister a week ago.

Notables among those who have missed the berth are former CM Jagadish Shettar, senior MLAs S Suresh Kumar and Aravind Limbavali.

While Shettar opted out citing his seniority, Suresh Kumar and Limbavali are reportedly upset over not being made the ministers again.

Most of the Congress and JDS turncoats, who made Yediyurappa the chief minister two years ago, have managed to retain their positions. Since Bommai has a thin majority in the assembly and these defectors form a powerful group within the government, the new CM had to induct them keeping political realities in mind.

The BJP high command has also taken a decision against appointing deputy chief ministers in the current government. Yediyurappa government had three deputy chief ministers.

Political analysts feel that BSY seems to have lost the leverage and the party high command is willing to give a chance to Bommai, who is seen as a BSY appointee. Will BSY accept the party decision and fade away or will he try to assert himself again? No one knows.

