Bommai Retains Key Bengaluru Development Portfolio But It May Not be Good News for BJP in BBMP Polls

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday allocated cabinet portfolios, retaining crucial posts, including Finance and Bengaluru Development for himself. The decision has stirred disenchantment among the party loyalists and turncoats who had eyes on the portfolio.

Bommai has retained DPAR, Finance, and Intelligence from Home, Cabinet Affairs, Bengaluru Development and all unallotted portfolios. Three ministers - R Ashoka, CN Ashwath Narayan and V Somanna – were hopeful for the Bengaluru development post.

Senior party leaders gauge the move as risky for the fear of losing the BBMP elections given that the Bengaluru Development portfolio needs much attention and daily monitoring, which is difficult for the Chief Minister to follow.

“There are seven ministers from Bengaluru. One of them should have been given the responsibility, especially keeping BBMP polls in mind, which are a few months away. You need a minister to lead the party’s campaign and set the tone for the polls,” a minister told The Times of India.

Sources told the TOI that the Karnataka CM was initially inclined on allocating the Bengaluru development portfolio to senior minister Ashoka in view of the BBMP elections. But, Bommai later retained it to avoid further in-fighting within the party.

Meanwhile, another party worker said, “BJP is under pressure to win the elections as it is governing the state. The CM cannot take a risk at this time.”

On the other hand, the opposition Congress has appointed R Ramalinga Reddy as the KPCC working president for his considerable influence in the state’s capital city.

BJP party workers are of the opinion that the saffron camp should have appointed a minister from Bengaluru to look after the portfolio to take on Reddy’s influence.

“The work needs to be monitored constantly. There are also administrative issues, which require day-to-day redressal. Does the CM have time for all this? Besides, there are elections too and the CM cannot devote time, especially when he’s under pressure to perform,” a BJP minister said.

“If BJP aims to come back to power in civic body polls, it needs the support of all party MLAs and ministers from Bengaluru. If the ministry was given to any of the seven, there would have been bad blood. By retaining it, he has avoided an open tussle,” another BJP MLA told the TOI.

BJP ministers from north Karnataka were being given plum posts by CM Bommai. Newly inducted loyal party leaders were also awarded creme posts. The party gifted Araga Jnanendra with the Home Department, which surprised all.

The rebels who resigned from Congress and JD-(S) alliance to bring BJP into power mostly continued with earlier portfolios.

Former deputy chief minister and senior Dalit leader Govind Karajol has been allotted the much sought after Major and Medium Irrigation portfolio.

Another senior leader from former Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa’s Shivamogga district has been allotted Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

Ashoka, a senior Vokkalga leader from Bengaluru, has been allotted Revenue excluding Muzarai. B.Sreeramulu, a prominent leader from Valmiki community and who represents Bellary mining barons (former minister Gali Janardhan Reddy and family) is allotted Transport portfolio with ST Welfare department.

Somanna, who is known as a performer has got Housing Ministry and additionally given charge of Infrastructure Development portfolio.

