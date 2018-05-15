GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Bommanahalli Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Sathish Reddy M Won

Live election result of 175 Bommanahalli constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Bommanahalli MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bommanahalli Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Sathish Reddy M Won
Live election result of 175 Bommanahalli constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Bommanahalli MLA.
Bommanahalli (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore South Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 4,05,039 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 2,19,335 are male, 1,85,633 female and 69 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 84.63 and the approximate literacy rate is 88%
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status BJP Sathish Reddy.M Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP11186357.22%Sathish Reddy.M
INC6470133.09%Sushma Rajagopala Reddy
JD(S)93794.80%T.R. Prasad Gowda
NOTA24911.27%Nota
PPP21421.10%Somashekar.N
IND11430.58%Dr. P.Anil Kumar
IND5760.29%Sushma Ramesh
IND4600.24%Sushma Sandeep
IND3520.18%Sadarulla
IND3470.18%Syed Ismail
IND3350.17%Sheeba.C.P
JBJSP3200.16%G.Madhusudan Reddy
IND2710.14%V.Madesha
IND2430.12%Kupendra
IND2240.11%Abdhul Khadir G.S.Y
AIMEP1610.08%Shek Imran
SHS1500.08%G.Venkatesh Bhovi
RMVP1460.07%Ratnamma
IND1200.06%Pavithra Gundegowda
IND860.04%Dilipkumar

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 25,852 votes (14.8%) securing 49.53% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 54.09%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 13,640 votes (11.24%) registering 51.89% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 52%.

Check the table below for Bommanahalli live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:


(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)


Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You