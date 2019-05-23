Bonai Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Bonai Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Janardan Dehury IND -- -- Dasarath Kishan NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Gopinath Kisan AAAP -- -- Sapani Purty BSP -- -- Madan Lakra BJD -- -- Ranjit Kishan CPI(M) -- -- Laxman Munda BJP -- -- Anil Kumar Barla

14. Bonai is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Odisha and falls in Sundargarh district. Odisha is located in East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This Rural constituency has 2,16,210 voters of which 1,06,554 are male and 1,09,656 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, Bonai , recorded a voter turnout of 79.57%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 81.18% and in 2009, 68.87% of Bonai 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Odisha state Assembly elections, Laxman Munda of CPM won in this seat defeating BJD's candidate by a margin of 1,818 votes which was 1.11% of the total votes polled. Laxman Munda polled a total of 1,63,188 (23.97%) votes.BJP's Bhimsen Choudhury won this seat in the 2009 Odisha Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 3356 (2.64%) votes. Bhimsen Choudhury polled 1,27,242 which was 23.97% of the total votes polled.Bonai went to the polls in Phase 2 of the 2019 Odisha Assembly polls on Thursday, April 18, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: बोनाई (Hindi), বোনাই (Bangla), பொனாய் (Tamil), and బొనాయ్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: ओडिशा (Hindi), ওড়িশা (Bengali), ओडिशा (Marathi), ઓડિસા (Gujarati), ஒடிசா (Tamil), ఒడిషా (Telugu), ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada), and ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam)