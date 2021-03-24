Bongaigaon Candidate List: Key Contests in Bongaigaon Assembly Constituency of Assam

Bongaigaon Assembly constituency in Bongaigaon district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Bongaigaon seat is part of the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Phani Bhusan Choudhury of AGP won from this seat beating Shankar Prasad Ray of INC by a margin of 31,320 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Phani Bhusan Choudhury of AGP won from this this constituency defeating Prabhat Baisnab of INC by a margin of 12,397 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Barpeta Parliamentary constituency AGP was ahead in the Bongaigaon Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Bongaigaon constituency are: Phani Bhusan Choudhury of AGP, Shankar Prasad Rai of CONG, Dipu Choudhury of AJP