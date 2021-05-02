Bongaigaon Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Bongaigaon Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

32. Bongaigaon (बोंगईगांव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Bongaigaon district of Assam. It shares a border with . Bongaigaon is part of 6. Barpeta Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.44%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,76,306 eligible electors, of which 87,324 were male, 88,981 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bongaigaon in 2021 is 1019.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,59,836 eligible electors, of which 81,690 were male, 78,146 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,44,484 eligible electors, of which 75,069 were male, 69,418 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bongaigaon in 2016 was 699. In 2011, there were 220.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Phani Bhusan Choudhury of AGP won in this seat by defeating Shankar Prasad Ray of INC by a margin of 31,320 votes which was 22.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AGP had a vote share of 56.03% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Phani Bhusan Choudhury of AGP won in this seat defeating Prabhat Baisnab of INC by a margin of 12,397 votes which was 11.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AGP had a vote share of 40.78% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AGP got the most votes in 32. Bongaigaon Assembly segment of Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency. AIUDF won the Barpeta Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Barpeta Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Bongaigaon are: Prabhat Baisnab (NPP), Phani Bhusan Choudhury (AGP), Shankar Prasad Ray (INC), Dipu Choudhury (AJP), Santanu Mukherjee (PJP), Sabendra Basumatary (VPI), Sri Sujit Kumar Roy (BGP), Kailash Das (IND), Gautam Dutta (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 86.42%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.33%, while it was 77.92% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 32. Bongaigaon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 222. In 2011 there were 218 polling stations.

EXTENT:

32. Bongaigaon constituency comprises of the following areas of Bongaigaon district of Assam: Bongaigaon (Part) thana in Kokrajhar sub-division; and Bongaigaon (Part) thana in Goalpara sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Bongaigaon.

The total area covered by Bongaigaon is 468 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bongaigaon is: 26°29’18.6"N 90°32’58.9"E.

