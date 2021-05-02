Bongaon Dakshin Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Bongaon Dakshin Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

96. Bongaon Dakshin (Bongaon South) (बनगांव दक्षिण), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Bongaon Dakshin is part of 14. Bangaon Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 49.41%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,47,722 eligible electors, of which 1,26,024 were male, 1,21,694 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bongaon Dakshin in 2021 is 966.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,25,008 eligible electors, of which 1,15,608 were male, 1,09,398 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,89,041 eligible electors, of which 97,492 were male, 91,552 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bongaon Dakshin in 2016 was 1,577. In 2011, there were 1,150.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Surajit Kumar Biswas of TMC won in this seat by defeating Ramendranath Audhya of CPIM by a margin of 26,904 votes which was 14.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 49.2% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Surajit Kumar Biswas of TMC won in this seat defeating Anuj Baran Sarkar of CPIM by a margin of 21,889 votes which was 13.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 53.71% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 96. Bongaon Dakshin Assembly segment of Bangaon Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Bangaon Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangaon Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Bongaon Dakshin are: Alo Rani Sarkar (TMC), Tapas Kumar Biswas (CPIM), Pradip Kumar Sarkar (BSP), Swapan Majumder (BJP), Rabindra Nath Barai (SUCOIC), Aloke Bain (IND), Sushanta Kumar Sarkar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.05%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.46%, while it was 86.38% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 340 polling stations in 96. Bongaon Dakshin constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 257. In 2011 there were 233 polling stations.

EXTENT:

96. Bongaon Dakshin constituency comprises of the following areas of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Bairampur, Chauberia-I, Chauberia-II, Dighari, Kalupur and Palla GPs of CDB Bangaon 2. Chandpara, Dooma, Fulsara, Jaleswar-II, Jhaudanga and Ramnagar GPs of CDB Gaighata. It shares an inter-state border with North 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Bongaon Dakshin is 264 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bongaon Dakshin is: 22°59’27.2"N 88°47’08.2"E.

