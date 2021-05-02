Bongaon Uttar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Bongaon Uttar Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

95. Bongaon Uttar (Bongaon North) (बनगांव उत्तर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Bongaon Uttar is part of 14. Bangaon Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 38.69%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,50,222 eligible electors, of which 1,26,557 were male, 1,23,658 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bongaon Uttar in 2021 is 977.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,29,679 eligible electors, of which 1,17,406 were male, 1,12,272 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,89,467 eligible electors, of which 97,429 were male, 92,039 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bongaon Uttar in 2016 was 1,013. In 2011, there were 740.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Biswajit Das of TMC won in this seat by defeating Sushanta Bowali of AIFB by a margin of 33,192 votes which was 17.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 50.59% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Biswajit Das of TMC won in this seat defeating Dr. Biswajit Kumar Biswas of CPIM by a margin of 23,620 votes which was 14.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 54.55% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 95. Bongaon Uttar Assembly segment of Bangaon Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Bangaon Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangaon Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Bongaon Uttar are: Ashok Kirtania (BJP), Pijush Kanti Saha (CPIM), Shyamal Roy (TMC), Suniti Mallick (BSP), Arpita Mondal (AMB), Shyamsundar Haldar (SUCOIC), Subrata Biswas (BJMP), Arabinda Biswas (IND), Dinesh Das (IND), Subhasis Biswas (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.82%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.8%, while it was 86.39% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 335 polling stations in 95. Bongaon Uttar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 267. In 2011 there were 238 polling stations.

EXTENT:

95. Bongaon Uttar constituency comprises of the following areas of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Bangaon (M), 2. Akaipur, Chhaigheria, Dharma Pukuria, Ganganandapur, Ghatbore, Gopalnagar-I and Gopalnagar-II GPs of CDB Bangaon. It shares an inter-state border with North 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Bongaon Uttar is 161 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bongaon Uttar is: 23°05’26.2"N 88°46’48.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Bongaon Uttar results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here