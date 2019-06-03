Take the pledge to vote

Bonhomie Between Arvind Kejriwal and BJP's Vijender Gupta at Delhi Govt-hosted Iftar

Later talking to the media, Gupta, flanked by Kejrwal, advised the chief minister to avoid the path of confrontation for the welfare of Delhi.

PTI

Updated:June 3, 2019, 10:24 PM IST
Bonhomie Between Arvind Kejriwal and BJP's Vijender Gupta at Delhi Govt-hosted Iftar
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being offered a bite by BJP MLA Vijender Gupta as Dy CM Manish Sisodia looks on at an Iftar party in New Delhi, Monday, June 3, 2019. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: An iftar, hosted by the AAP government, Monday witnessed a bonhomie between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Opposition Leader in the Assembly Vijender Gupta with the latter offering a morsel of food to the former as a friendly gesture.

Later talking to the media, Gupta, flanked by Kejrwal, advised the chief minister to avoid the path of confrontation for the welfare of Delhi.

(Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal looks on as Dy CM Manish Sisodia shakes hands with BJP MLA OP Sharma at the Iftar party)

Several Delh cabinet ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma and Aam Aadmi Party leaders attended the iftar party.

No senior leaders from the Congress attended the iftar.

After the call for iftar was given, Kejriwal and others got down from the stage and sat in a table for food.

At the table, Gupta, who is critical of Kejrwal and his government, fed a morsel of food to him as a friendly gesture following requests by photo journalists.

"Since the beginning, I have been asking Kejrwal ji to avoid the path of confrontation for the welfare of Delhi. If we work together, it will benefit Delhi. But this is their strategy (to have confrontation)..." Gupta told reporters after the event.

Kejriwal congratulated people on the occasion and said he prays for their prosperity.
