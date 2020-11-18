Booth Focus, Central Observers, Secret Formula 23: BJP Pushes Pedal on Winning Bengal in 2021

BJP National General Secretary BL Santhosh held a series of meetings on Tuesday with state leaders in Kolkata on the saffron party's 'mission 200' ahead of the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal.

State in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, Amit Malviya, Dilip Ghosh, Mukul Roy, and Shivprakash, among other senior leaders, attended the meetings.

Santhosh told the party leadership to focus on "strengthening the booth", the tried-and-tested formula of 'mera booth sabse mazboot' first touted by Amit Shah as the then party president.

Those privy to the meeting told CNN-News18 that Santhosh told leaders to plan an immediate outreach at the mandal, booth and district-level. BJP has already divided the state into respective booths; in 4 categories of A B C and D, depending on the party's strength and weakness there, sources said.

Santhosh and Malviya said it was important for party workers to reach out to mandals and booths, and their presidents. Aiming for a mega reach-out program, the BJP leaders said women, poor people and marginalised sections of society were to be paid attention to. MPs from the state are to also be engaged in reaching out to people at the mandal level, they said.

Social Media

Sources said Malviya held meetings with the BJP IT cell to brief them on the importance of social media, and its role as a multiplier to the party's campaign. It is reported Malviya would soon design several social media campaigns in the run-up to the election.

Central Observers on the Ground

BJP leaders reiterated focus on the Mission 200 target set by Amit Shah, and for party workers to strictly follow follow the 'Formula 23', a confidential strategy devised by the party on how to win elections.

The party's central leadership told the BJP state unit that central observers for five zones had been named, who would travel across these locations to receive on-ground feedback; to be submitted to JP Nadda by November 20.

Medinipur has been assigned to BJP National Secretary Sunil Deodhar; Rarh to MP Vinod Sonkar; Kolkata to

General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Dushyant Gautam; North Bengal to Lok Sabha MP Harish Driwedi; and Nawadwip to former Maharashtra Minister Vinod Tawde.