Borduria Bogapani Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Borduria Bogapani Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Sephua Wangsu NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Ngasah Tangjang NPEP -- -- Khawang Rangsu INC -- -- Wanglin Lowangdong JD(S) -- -- Chaphung Wangsu BJP -- -- Jowang Hosai

57. Borduria Bogapani is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in East region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Tirap district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 8,142 voters of which 4,041 are male and 4,101 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Borduria Bogapani, recorded a voter turnout of 87.84%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 89.2% and in 2009, 86.57% of Borduria Bogapani's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Wanglin Lowangdong of INC won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 314 votes which was 4.96% of the total votes polled. Wanglin Lowangdong polled a total of 6,336 (67.89%) votes.INC's Wanglin Lowangdong won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 2126 (35.78%) votes. Wanglin Lowangdong polled 5,942 which was 67.89% of the total votes polled.Borduria Bogapani went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: बोर्दुरिया बागापानी (Hindi), বরদুরাই বোগাপানি (Bangla), போர்துரியா போகபானி (Tamil), and బోర్డురియా బోగాపానీ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam)