Borivali Election Results 2019 Live Updates (बोरीवली): Sunil Dattatraya Rane of BJP leading

152. Borivali (बोरीवली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.22% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.88%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.91%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,98,930 eligible electors, of which 1,53,313 were male, 1,45,617 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 12 service voters had also registered to vote.

Borivali Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 83020 74.60% Sunil Dattatraya Rane LEADING INC 19078 17.14% Kumar Khilare NOTA 6726 6.04% Nota BSP 1570 1.41% Rajesh Ramkisan Mallah SVPP 889 0.80% Dhirubhai Gohil

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,27,955 eligible electors, of which 1,69,408 were male, 1,58,547 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 12 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,00,840.

Borivali has an elector sex ratio of 949.8.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Vinod Tawde of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 79267 votes which was 44.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 60.5% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Gopal Shetty of BJP won in this seat by defeating the MNS candidate by a margin of 30227 votes which was 20.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.43% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 152. Borivali Assembly segment of Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai North Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 7 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 54.97%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 54.57%, while it was 48.31 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 0.4%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 313 polling stations in 152. Borivali constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 310.

Extent: 152. Borivali constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 1566, 1771, 1769, Ward No. 1772 (Part) - E.B. No. 64 to 107 and 109 to 179.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Borivali is: 19.2289 72.811.

