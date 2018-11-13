English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Born in PoK and Married To Ex-militants, 2 Women Make History by Winning Panchayat Polls in Kashmir
Victory of Dilshada Begum and Arifa Begum has come as a surprise in the restive Kashmir which witnessed a very low voter turnout in the recent civic elections.
Photo for representation.
Loading...
Srinagar: Two women born in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), who came to Kashmir after marrying former militants, have won Panchayat elections in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
The victory of Dilshada Begum and Arifa Begum, both in their mid-thirties, is extraordinary and surprising in the restive Kashmir where militant threat looms large and which witnessed a very low voter turnout in the recent civic elections.
When Dilshada entered village Pringroo for the first time in June 2011, she was overwhelmed with the new world around her. Born in Muzaffarabad, capital of Pakistan controlled Kashmir, and brought up in Rawalpanidi in Pakistan's Punjab province, Dilshada married Mohammad Yousuf Bhat in June 2004.
Bhat had crossed over the LoC in 90s to undergo arms training like hundreds of other Kashmiri youngsters. He settled there and started a new life. But his yearning for home didn’t end and after seven years of living in Rawalpindi, he found a ray of hope when the J&K government announced rehabilitation policy for the militants.
Militants who had crossed the LoC were given the option of returning to their homes and start a normal life. The policy was introduced by the then chief minister Omar Abdullah.
Dilshada, with her husband and three kids, came to Kashmir through Nepal. “In June 2012, we came to Kashmir and started new life. It was new culture for me and I had to face a lot of problems to get adjusted here but I was happy to come to Kashmir,” Dilsada told News18 over phone.
Her husband started a small grocery shop in the village. When the Panchayat elections were announced in the state, Dilshada’s neighbours insisted that she contest as she is now an Indian citizen. Dilshada, now a mother of five, contested and won uncontested.
Similar is the story of 35-year-old Arifa. Hailing from Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan controlled Kashmir, Arifa married Ghulam Mohammad Mir, who had also crossed the LoC for arms training.
The couple came back to Kashmir in 2010 via Nepal and settled in Mir’s ancestral village Khumriyal in frontier district of Kupwara.
Mir works as a driver and Arifa contested the polls from a BJP ticket. She had submitted her nomination papers for both Panch as well as Sarpanch wards in Khumriyal-B. No nominations were filed against her and she has been declared elected unopposed for both Panch and Sarpanch wards, an official confirmed.
In the forthcoming panchayat polls across the Valley, 40 Sarpanch, 669 Panch ward have been declared winners uncontested in northern Kashmir’s Kupwara.
Officials said that in 166 Sarpanch Halqas across Kupwara, 459 candidates had filed their nominations for the first three phases, among which 40 candidates won unopposed. “90 forms were rejected at the earnest which took the total score to 329 Sarpanch in poll fray,” the official said.
“While as there are 460 Panch Halqa up to the third phase, in which 669 candidates have won their seats unopposed, 259 forms were rejected however there are 161 panch Halqa vacant, taking total toll of 1903 candidates in poll fray in forthcoming panchayat polls,” the official added.
(The author is a Kashmir-based freelance journalist. Views are personal.)
The victory of Dilshada Begum and Arifa Begum, both in their mid-thirties, is extraordinary and surprising in the restive Kashmir where militant threat looms large and which witnessed a very low voter turnout in the recent civic elections.
When Dilshada entered village Pringroo for the first time in June 2011, she was overwhelmed with the new world around her. Born in Muzaffarabad, capital of Pakistan controlled Kashmir, and brought up in Rawalpanidi in Pakistan's Punjab province, Dilshada married Mohammad Yousuf Bhat in June 2004.
Bhat had crossed over the LoC in 90s to undergo arms training like hundreds of other Kashmiri youngsters. He settled there and started a new life. But his yearning for home didn’t end and after seven years of living in Rawalpindi, he found a ray of hope when the J&K government announced rehabilitation policy for the militants.
Militants who had crossed the LoC were given the option of returning to their homes and start a normal life. The policy was introduced by the then chief minister Omar Abdullah.
Dilshada, with her husband and three kids, came to Kashmir through Nepal. “In June 2012, we came to Kashmir and started new life. It was new culture for me and I had to face a lot of problems to get adjusted here but I was happy to come to Kashmir,” Dilsada told News18 over phone.
Her husband started a small grocery shop in the village. When the Panchayat elections were announced in the state, Dilshada’s neighbours insisted that she contest as she is now an Indian citizen. Dilshada, now a mother of five, contested and won uncontested.
Similar is the story of 35-year-old Arifa. Hailing from Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan controlled Kashmir, Arifa married Ghulam Mohammad Mir, who had also crossed the LoC for arms training.
The couple came back to Kashmir in 2010 via Nepal and settled in Mir’s ancestral village Khumriyal in frontier district of Kupwara.
Mir works as a driver and Arifa contested the polls from a BJP ticket. She had submitted her nomination papers for both Panch as well as Sarpanch wards in Khumriyal-B. No nominations were filed against her and she has been declared elected unopposed for both Panch and Sarpanch wards, an official confirmed.
In the forthcoming panchayat polls across the Valley, 40 Sarpanch, 669 Panch ward have been declared winners uncontested in northern Kashmir’s Kupwara.
Officials said that in 166 Sarpanch Halqas across Kupwara, 459 candidates had filed their nominations for the first three phases, among which 40 candidates won unopposed. “90 forms were rejected at the earnest which took the total score to 329 Sarpanch in poll fray,” the official said.
“While as there are 460 Panch Halqa up to the third phase, in which 669 candidates have won their seats unopposed, 259 forms were rejected however there are 161 panch Halqa vacant, taking total toll of 1903 candidates in poll fray in forthcoming panchayat polls,” the official added.
(The author is a Kashmir-based freelance journalist. Views are personal.)
| Edited by: Divya Kapoor
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika-Ranveer Wedding: It was Love Personified to See Them Together, Reveals Guest
- EICMA 2018: Top Electric Bikes Unveiled At The Event
- Bigg Boss 12: Teejay Writes Open Letter to Makers, Asks Why Karanvir is 'Ridiculed' Every Weekend
- Sara Ali Khan Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous in This Lehenga by Sabyasachi
- Samsung W2019 Flip Phone With Two 4.2-Inch S-AMOLED Touch Displays Launched
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...