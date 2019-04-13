'Both Ali and Bajrangbali Are Ours, We’ll Win With Their Blessings': Mayawati Hits Back at Adityanath

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has slammed the BJP for raking up the issue of ‘Ali and Bajrangbali’ while campaigning for the Lok Sabha election.Addressing a joint rally with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in Badaun on Saturday, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, “Both Ali and Bajrangbali are ours and with their blessings we will get votes in the election. We want Bajrangbali as he is a Dalit, and it’s not me who defined his caste, but (UP Chief Minister) Yogi Adityanath who came up with the revelation. I am grateful to Adityanath for informing us about such an important fact about our ancestors.”Adityanath, while addressing a public gathering in Meerut recently, had said the BSP and SP were wooing the minority community as they knew supporters of Bajrangbali wouldn’t spare them in the election.Mayawati said, “Upper caste people are also unhappy with the wrong policies of the BJP government. They have now decided to move ahead with us. People who believe in Ali and Bajrangbali have decided not to vote for either the BJP or the Congress as both these parties now stand exposed. No ‘jumlebazi’ or new drama of ‘chawkidari’ would be able to save them.”She also accused the BJP government of wasting thousands of crores of public money on advertising.Speaking after Mayawati, Yadav said, “The alliance between SP, BSP and RLD (Rashtriya Lok Dal) is a bonding of the poor, farmers and deprived sections of society. The first phase of polling has seen how people have voted for alliance candidates and this has scared other parties. The grassroots-level alliance will reach Parliament and give a new prime minister to the country. We have been waiting for ‘acche din’ (good days) for the last five years. Neither the youth were given jobs nor farmers the right price for their produce. Our farmers are still waiting for their payments.”Amid chants of "chowkidar chor hai" (BJP’s key campaign slogan for the election), Yadav said, “Earlier they came as a ‘chaiwala’ (tea-seller) and now, they are coming as ‘chowkidar’ (watchman). Make sure the 'chowkidars' lose their 'chowki' (seats) this time. BJP leaders have discussed the caste of Lord Hanuman and Hanumanji is now waiting to punish them. The schemes started by us which were benefitting people were stopped by the BJP government. This election will take the country in a new direction and restore the due respect of people belonging to backward castes and Dalits.”“The BJP leaders say their party is responsible for the country’s safety. We say our forces provide us that safety because governments keep coming and going. The BJP is dividing our society the way the British had divided us. Some people would continue to spread rumours, lies and resort to (unwanted) tactics, but we have a firm belief that when the polling day comes, you all will vote for the alliance candidate,” added Yadav.Mayawati and Yadav were addressing the gathering in favour of the alliance candidate from Badaun, Dharmendra Yadav, who is also a cousin of the SP chief.