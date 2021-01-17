Saif Ali Khan's 'Tandav' Lands into Row for 'Offending' Religious Sentiments. Here's Who Said What

Director Ali Abbas Zafar's new web show Tandav has landed into controversy for allegedly offending Hindu religious sentiments, soon after it was released on Friday. A section of people has taken an offence over the show's one particular scene wherein actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub plays a stage performer appearing as Lord Shiva and is heard saying, "Azaadi, what the...?"

Many viewers believe that the makers were attempting to "mock" and "target" the Hindu deity, even as people trended #BoycottTandav. Leaders, celebrities and other popular stars have joined the chorus to ban the web series. While there are a section of other people who have stood in support of the web series. Here are some of the reactions:

Manoj Kotak

Manoj Kotak, MP from Maharashtra condemned the web series calling for Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar to regulate the OTT platforms. “OTT Platforms having absolute freedom from censorship has led to repeated attacks on Hindu sentiments which I strongly condemn.spoke to hon. Prakash Javdekar ji and requested that OTT content be regulated in the interest of integrity of India & we are fast moving in that direction.

Ram Kadam

There has been a continous attempt at defaming hindu deities. Knowing that the people are patient, the people in film industry makes attempt at defmaing the god and godess.

We won't tolerate this. They should apologise and people should boycott the TV series.

Ban the series. Come down on your knees and apologise to the people of the country. Insult of Hindu Gods and goddesses will not be tolerated

Sidharth Shukla

Actor Sidharth Sidharth Shukla praised the web series calling it a ‘well-written show, with a gripping story-line.’ “Watched 3 episodes of Tandav on Prime last night and my mind is doing Tandav since then. What a well-written show, with a gripping story-line. You should also watch. Gauhar Khan your character was so clear, witty and critical. Loved your performance,” the actor wrote on Twitter.

Kapil Mishra

BJP leader Kapil Mishra alleged that Tandav is 'anti-Dalit' and full of 'communal hatred' against Hindus. In a tweet, he requested people to write to Prakash Javadekar appealing for a ban on the web series.

Harbhajan Singh

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh praised Sunil Grovar’s acting calling it a brilliant performance.

“Sunil Grovar paaji, what a brilliant performance in Tandav on prime video in. Some of your dialogues were like a googly, totally unexpected,” Harbhajan Singh wrote in a tweet.

Gaurav Goel

BJP state spokesperson Gaurav Goel calling for boycott of the web series said that some elements of Bollywood have 'nefarious plans' against the Hindus.

Many others also join in, calling for a boycott of the web series produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

BJP leader from Haryana Arun Yadav said that he will boycott all the upcoming movies of Saif Ali Khan.

BJP leader Ram Kadam said that he will register a police complaint against the web series.

Tandav released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The show opened to average reviews. Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, the 9-episode political drama features a strong ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja, and Shonali Nagrani among others.