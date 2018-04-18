Brahman Mahasabha Warns Yogi Govt of Dire Consequences if Holiday on Parshuram Jayanti is not Reintroduced

The Akhil Bharatiya Brahman Mahasabha took out a huge rally on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti in Lucknow on Wednesday and warned the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in the state of dire consequences in 2019 if they don’t reinstate the public holiday on Parshuram Jayanti.The Yogi government after coming into power last year had scrapped the public holiday on Parshuram Jayanti.Parshuram Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The aim of his birth was to help mother earth get rid of sinful and destructive monarchs that neglected their duties.The members of Mahasabha, participating in the rally, alleged that the Yogi Government is ignoring the Brahmans and paying more attention to Ambedkar politics instead.“Last year CM Yogi Adityanath cancelled the public holiday on Parshuram Jayanti as soon as he took the oath as CM of the state. He has hurt the sentiments of the Brahman community of India. The BJP government in Rajasthan has reinstated the public holiday for Parshuram Jayanti, similarly government of UP should also declare Parshuram Jayanti as public holiday once again,” said National President of Akhil Bharatiya Brahman Mahasabha, Rajendra Nath Tripathi.“If it fails to do so then public holidays on Ambedkar Jayanti, Krishna Janmasthmi, Ram Navmi and Holidays for Muslim festivals should also be scrapped away. If they (govt) do not meet our demands then the Brahman community will bury them in the ground in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections,” he added.Hundreds of members of the Mahasabha took out a rally from Hazratganj area to Parivartan Chowk in the city.Slogans like “Brahman Ekta Zindabad” and “Yogi Sarkar Hosh Me Aao” were chanted by the youths who took out the rally from Hazratganj area to Parivartan chowk in the city.