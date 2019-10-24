Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Brahmapuri Election Results 2019 Live Updates (ब्रम्हपुरी): Vijay Namdeorao Wadettiwar of Congress Leads
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Brahmapuri (ब्रम्हपुरी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
73. Brahmapuri (ब्रम्हपुरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Chandrapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.63% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 18.27%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.01%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,70,026 eligible electors, of which 1,36,245 were male, 1,33,781 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 219 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,55,431 eligible electors, of which 1,29,840 were male, 1,25,591 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 219 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,24,521.
Brahmapuri has an elector sex ratio of 981.91.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Wadettiwar Vijay Namdevrao of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 13610 votes which was 7.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 36.66% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Atul Devidas Deshkar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 5495 votes which was 3.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 33.48% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 73. Brahmapuri Assembly segment of Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha constituency. Gadchiroli-Chimur Parliament seat was won by BJP.
Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 17 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 71.1%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 75.16%, while it was 66.97 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.06%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 323 polling stations in 73. Brahmapuri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 312.
Extent: 73. Brahmapuri constituency comprises of the following areas of Chandrapur district of Maharashtra: Sawali Tehsil, Sindewahi Tehsil, 3. Brahmapuri Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle- Gangalwadi, Brahmapuri and Brahmapuri (MC).
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Brahmapuri is: 20.2812 79.7724.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Brahmapuri results.
