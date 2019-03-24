English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Brahmin Can't be Chowkidar': Subramanian Swamy's Explanation for Not Prefixing His Twitter Handle
While Swamy on Saturday clarified why he refused to prefix 'chowkidar' to his Twitter handle, he also claimed that neither Modi nor Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley understood economics.
File photo of BJP MP Subramanian Swamy
Loading...
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy explained why he had not taken part in his party’s “Main Bhi Chowkidar” campaign on social media ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
“I am a Brahmin, I can’t be a ‘chowkidar’ (security guard),” he said in an interview to a news channel on Saturday. “I will give directions and ‘chowkidars’ have to do it.”
A clip from the interview, where Swamy is seen explaining his rationale, went viral on social media on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week had urged citizens and voters to take part in his “Main Bhi Chowkidar” campaign, saying he is not alone in the fight against graft and social evils. Modi has frequently described himself as a “chowkidar” who would neither allow corruption nor allow himself to be corrupted.
Modi had also added the prefix “chowkidar” to his Twitter handle. Several Union ministers, including Smriti Irani, Arun Jaitley, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nitin Gadkari and Sushma Swaraj, had also followed suit.
While Swamy on Saturday clarified why he refused to prefix “chowkidar” to his Twitter handle, he also claimed that neither Modi nor Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley understood economics.
In an apparent backhanded compliment, Swamy said he did not understand why Modi says India is the fifth-largest economy in the world when, as per scientifically acceptable procedures for Gross Domestic Product (GDP) calculations, the Indian economy is the third largest behind the United States and China.
“I am a Brahmin, I can’t be a ‘chowkidar’ (security guard),” he said in an interview to a news channel on Saturday. “I will give directions and ‘chowkidars’ have to do it.”
A clip from the interview, where Swamy is seen explaining his rationale, went viral on social media on Sunday.
I am a Bhramin. I can’t be a Chowkidar. I will give directions and Chowkidars have do it: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on why he didn’t change his name to Chowkidar https://t.co/QNxYxRw0PC— Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) March 24, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week had urged citizens and voters to take part in his “Main Bhi Chowkidar” campaign, saying he is not alone in the fight against graft and social evils. Modi has frequently described himself as a “chowkidar” who would neither allow corruption nor allow himself to be corrupted.
Modi had also added the prefix “chowkidar” to his Twitter handle. Several Union ministers, including Smriti Irani, Arun Jaitley, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nitin Gadkari and Sushma Swaraj, had also followed suit.
While Swamy on Saturday clarified why he refused to prefix “chowkidar” to his Twitter handle, he also claimed that neither Modi nor Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley understood economics.
In an apparent backhanded compliment, Swamy said he did not understand why Modi says India is the fifth-largest economy in the world when, as per scientifically acceptable procedures for Gross Domestic Product (GDP) calculations, the Indian economy is the third largest behind the United States and China.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: Healthy Gameplay System Error Fixed, With an Apology for Shutting Out Gamers in India
- Wasim & Waqar Receive Pakistan’s Second Highest-civilian Award
- IPL 2019 | Dismissing Virat and AB Was the Highlight for Harbhajan
- Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner Bring Back '2000s Bucket Hat Trend
- PUBG Mobile Ban: India Could Get Six Hour Play Time Restriction to Curb Addiction
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results