‘Brahmins are Held in High Regard by Birth’: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s Remark Leads to Controversy

New Delhi: In an allegedly casteist statement, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said that Brahmins are held in high regard by birth because of their dedication, sacrifice and guidance to other communities. The remark has drawn strong criticism on social media.

Birla, who attended a meeting of the Akhil Brahmin Mahasabha in Rajasthan's Kota on Sunday and represents the constituency, took to Twitter to share a few images of the event. The accompanying caption said that the Brahmin society has always played the role of a guide.

“Brahmins have always had a high status in society. This status is a result of their sacrifice and dedication. This is the reason that Brahmins have always been the guiding light for society,” Birla said in a tweet in Hindi.

Birla's tweet has drawn strong reaction on social media, with several people calling for his resignation. Demanding an apology from the Speaker, Gujarat MLA and activist Jignesh Mevani termed the remarks as a celebration of the caste system.

“This celebration of Indian caste system is not only condemnable but also cringe-worthy! It's a joke on us that a casteist like him is our Lok Sabha speaker. He should publicly apologise for this attitude,” Mevani said.

"It's a tragedy that such people, who want to annihilate the caste system, take oath on our Constitution," Mevani added.

