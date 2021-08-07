Brahmins Have Always Supported BJP, Will Continue to Do So: Minister Ahead of UP Polls

Brahmins have always supported the BJP and will continue to do so, Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla said on Saturday, days after the BSP and the SP launched their programmes to reach out to voters from the community ahead of the state assembly elections. Especially targeting the Samajwadi Party, the minister of state for parliamentary affairs said the people of the party, who are "impure", are talking about holding 'prabuddh sammelans' (intellectual meets) as part of its Brahmin outreach programme.

Last month, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the SP launched campaigns to reach out to Brahmin voters. As part of their campaigns, the two parties are holding a series of meetings of intellectuals. The BSP's campaign is led by its Brahmin face and party general secretary Satish Chandra Misra.

Talking to reporters at the district headquarters here, Shukla said, "The effort of the SP and the BSP to influence Brahmins is the victory of the BJP. The BJP has the highest regard for Brahmins and they have supported the principles of the BJP since the beginning and will continue to be so." He pointed out at the BJP has provided 10 per cent reservation for the general category. The BJP holds a sense of pride towards the ancient cultural values of the country and it is the only party that respects the 'rishi' tradition, he added.

Shukla said the people of the SP are "impure" and talking about holding 'prabuddh sammelans'. The SP is daydreaming. The SP held a 'prabuddh sammelan' in the native village of its senior leader Janeshwar Misra here on Thursday. The party has planned a series of similar conventions in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are due early next year.

