'Brahmins' Security Top Focus if BSP Wins': Riding on Vikas Dubey's Case, Maya Sounds Bugle for 2022 UP Polls

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday assured the Brahmin that if her party wins 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections, they will ensure the security of the community. The assurance comes days after the BSP chief decided to take up the legal battle to secure bail for 17-year-old widow Khushi Dubey, a relative of slain gangster Vikas Dubey.

“Brahmins have agreed that under BSP’s rule, people from the community were in better condition as compared to under BJP’s rule. We should join more people from Brahmin community with us for the upcoming elections to form government with majority, similar to 2007," she said, while addressing party workers and key post holders at ‘Prabuddh Sammelan’. The event was held at the BSP office in Lucknow’s Mall Avenue.

BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra was also present during the seminar for enlightened classes. The main BSP post holders, coordinators and sector in-charges from all across the state were called on Tuesday for the key address.

Preparations were made to ensure that the message of BSP chief reaches the party workers. Big LED screens were also been put up outside the BSP office in Lucknow for the event. The main stretch of Lohia Path from Gomti Nagar to Mall Avenue has also been decked up with BSP flags.

The BSP chief participated in an event with party workers after a long gap. Sources in the party had earlier said that she will not just give her message for 2022 polls to the workers, but will also sound poll bugle for UP elections. The BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra was given the responsibility of holding these seminars for enlightened classes in several parts of the state.

The first Prabuddh Sammelan was organised in Ayodhya and it was inaugurated by Satish Chandra Mishra after praying to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. The event was earlier being called Brahmin Sammelan but the name was changed to Prabuddh Sammelan as per the order of the Allahabad High Court which banned conducting rallies and programmes by political parties based on caste.

Meanwhile, reacting to the Prabuddh Sammelan by BSP, UP Congress Spokesperson, Anshu Awasthi said, “No matter how much the BSP organizes the Prabuddh sammelan now, the Brahmins are not going to be misguided by this. Where was BSP when a Brahmin family was burnt to death in Raebareli? It was only Congress which raised the issue and the voice of the Brahmins. It was the Congress party that had raised the issue in the Parliament about atrocities on Brahmins.”

“The BSP suddenly remembers Khushi Dubey, but where were they when she was in jail for one and a half years. The Congress party has given six Brahmin Chief Ministers to Uttar Pradesh, but BSP and other political parties start doing mushroom politics when the elections are near and start organizing such events. The Barhmins are not going to be misled, they know Congress is their real party and they will go with the Congress party. If any party in UP has guts then they should declare Brahmin CM candidates, as the Congress has already given six CMs from Brahmin community to the state,” said Anshu.

