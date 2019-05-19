English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
'Brand Modi' to Help BJP Negate Assembly Poll Losses in Chhattisgarh, Predicts Exit Polls
In Chhattisgarh, the contest was seen as a fight between BJP’s central leadership and Congress' regional leaders.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: Reuters)
Raipur: In a battle between the central BJP leadership and Congress' regional satraps in Chhattisgarh, the saffron party is set to win the race according to News18 IPSOS exit poll survey.
According to the survey, BJP is likely to win 7 to 9 seats out of 11, while ruling Congress is set to win just 2 to 4 seats.
However, according to ABP NEILSEN survey, it is a close fight between BJP and Congress. They have placed 6 seats in BJP’s basket with 5 for Congress. Even India Today-Axis survey has predicted that seven to eight seats would go to BJP with 3-4 to Congress.
In Chhattisgarh, the contest was seen as a fight between BJP’s central leadership and Congress' regional leaders. In other words, between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel. One helped BJP sweep 10 out of 11 parliamentary seats in last general elections while the other played a crucial role in helping Congress win 68 out of 90 seats in recently held assembly polls.
To counter anti-incumbency, BJP responded to the drubbing by changing its candidates in all 11 Lok Sabha seats. Not even veteran OBC leader Ramesh Bais, who has represented the Raipur Lok Sabha seat since 1996, was given a ticket by his party.
Changing its candidates, the BJP tried to achieve three objectives -- reduce the role of anti-incumbency, reinvigorate ground workers and end all factionalism within the state unit, and fight elections under a single brand name, Narendra Modi. In the battle for Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, history is on the side of the BJP. It has won 10 of 11 seats in the last three general elections.
The Congress, in the limited time of two months it had before the model code of conduct kicked in, tried to capitalise on its assembly victories by initiating several steps aimed specifically at the most distressed section of the society -- farmers and adivasis. For farmers, the Congress government promised, and to a certain extent, delivered MSP of paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal. In a state with over 36 lakh farmers, this is bound to be a big issue. The Congress also tried to gain from reducing power tariffs in urban areas.
The party also tried to put up a pro-tribal image by returning their land acquired by Tata Group in Bastar immediately upon coming to power in the state. It was also one of the first movers to appeal in the Supreme Court against the Forest Rights Act issue, forestalling the displacement of lakhs of tribal people.
To try and cut the influence of Modi, and reinforce the image of delivering on its promises, the Congress had issued two major poll slogans -- 'Jo Kaha So Kiya' and 'Chhattisgarh Badla, Desh Badlenge'.
Some of the interesting battles within the state were fought in Durg, where former Congress MLA Pratima Chandrakar took on BJP’s Vijay Baghel, a Kurmi leader and former MLA. Durg was the one seat Congress had won in last general election. State home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu of the Congress, who was the state unit chief, was elected from Durg in the last Lok Sabha election. But he later resigned from the seat to contest the assembly polls.
Tribal influence will be tested in Korba where Congress' Jyotsna Mahant, wife of assembly Speaker Charandas Mahant, was pitted against BJP’s Jyotinand Dubey.
BJP's Arun Sao contested against Atal Srivastav of the Congress in Bilaspur, a largely rural constituency. In place of Ramesh Bais, who has represented Raipur seven times, the BJP fielded Sunil against the Congress’ Pramod Dubey. One of the seats most affected by Maoist violence, Sarguja, an ST reserved seat, saw a fight between BJP’s Renuka Singh and sitting Congress MLA from Premnagar, Khel Sai Singh.
In another ST reserved seat, Raigarh, the Congress fielded two-time Congress MLA Dharamjaigarh Laljeet Singh Rathiya who was up against BJP’s tribal woman leader Gomtee Sai. The BJP had dropped Union minister of state for steel Vishnudeo Sai, who had won four times from 1999 to 2014 from the Raigarh seat.
