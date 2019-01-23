Congress MLA Ganesh 'Absconding' After Resort Brawl, Ally JDS Says ‘Hugely Embarrassed’

Congress MLA JN Ganesh, who is accused of attempting to murder his lawmaker colleague Anand Singh, remains absconding. The Ramanagara police have formed three teams to search for him and have examined CCTV footage at the Eagleton resort where the alleged brawl between the two MLAs took place late on Saturday night."As the coalition partner of the Congress party (in Karnataka), JDS is also hugely embarrassed by the episode. Nobody is above the law. But people's representatives, legislators have stooped to the level of beating up each other. It looks as if Karnataka is turning into Bihar," said AH Vishwanath, state president, JDS.Ganesh, MLA of Kampli constituency in Ballary district, is charged with various sections of the IPC, including attempt to murder after he allegedly hit Anand with a wooden log and flower pots following an argument at a private resort in Bengaluru. Anand, MLA of Vijayanagar constituency in Ballary, is currently admitted in a private hospital in Bengaluru after he sustained injuries to his face, head and chest.Ganesh, a former rowdy sheeter, has been incommunicado since the lodging of the FIR. He was listed as a rowdy sheeter in Hosapete police station in Ballary in 2006 for his involvement in fights in bars and with police officials. His name was taken off the list in 2015 when he was acquitted of the cases."Whether it is a small case or big, it is natural for the accused to go absconding and seek legal advice. Law will take its course," said Home Minister MB Patil. Responding to BJP's allegations that the party was attempting to cover up the issue, Patil said it was only when they visited Singh at the hospital that they realised the seriousness of the issue."He has not been arrested but it does not mean nobody is working. Police are doing their work. He has been suspended from the party. We even told the family we will not interfere in whatever the party decides," he added.Senior Congress leaders had on Sunday denied that any serious incident had taken place at the resort. However, the party suspended Ganesh minutes after the FIR against him became public.MLA Tanveer Sait, who was witness to the incident, told the media, "I do not know why they fought. When they got into the fight, we were in our rooms. We came out when we heard the noise. We intervened to stop the brawl and MLA Bhima Naik took an injured Anand Singh to the hospital. This incident should not have happened".*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.