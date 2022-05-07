Breach of Privilege Notice Against Cong's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Over 'Pool in PM’s Plane' Remark

BJP MP Vinod Sonkar has given a breach of privilege notice against Congress leader of the House in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a four-page notice submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the BJP MP from Kaushambi said an example should be set against such conduct by any parliamentarian.

“The Congress leader has breached the privilege of the House. While defending the visit of his leader Rahul Gandhi to Nepal, Chowdhury made derogatory and demeaning comments against the Prime Minister," Sonkar said.

The move comes days after Chowdhury claimed that the official aircraft of PM Modi had a swimming pool.

The BJP MP also quoted Chowdhury as alleging that “saffron governments in their respective states were not allowing Eid celebrations and had imposed curfew in minority dominated areas”.

“The Congress leader is trying to inflame passions of the people and has made false accusations. Apart from being a breach of Parliament’s privilege, it is also an incomparable insult to the House. I request the Speaker to take cognizance of my letter and forward this to privilege committee for strict action against the senior member,” he added.

Chowdhury had made the remarks during a war of words between the BJP and Congress over a viral video that showed Rahul Gandhi at a celebratory event in Nepal.

When asked about Gandhi’s trip in a press conference, Chowdhury had gone on the offensive and said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent Rs 13,000 crore on two aeroplanes, and they both have swimming pools inside them. He bathes in those pools on his way to foreign countries and returns after giving speeches there.”

The BJP had this week tweeted a video of Rahul Gandhi apparently at a nightclub in Nepal, inviting a strong response from the Congress which said he was in the friendly country to attend the marriage function of a journalist-friend.

“Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under seize(sic). He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent. Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate…,” BJP’s social media department head Amit Malviya had said in the tweet.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala hit back, saying Gandhi was in Nepal for a private wedding and has not gone there uninvited.

“Rahul Gandhi has not gone as an uninvited guest like Prime Minister Narendra Modi had gone to Pakistan to celebrate the birthday and cut cakes for the then Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif. Rahul Gandhi has gone to a friendly country Nepal to participate in a private marriage function of a friend. By chance, the friend also happens to be a journalist,” he said.

