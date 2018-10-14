GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Brijesh Goyal, Rajpal Solanki Announced AAP in-charges for New Delhi, West Delhi Lok Sabha Seats in 2019 Polls

The announcement halted conjecture that rebel BJP leaders Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha will be Aam Aadmi Party candidates on the two seats.

PTI

Updated:October 14, 2018, 5:40 PM IST
File Photo of Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: The AAP on Sunday announced that Brijesh Goyal and Rajpal Solanki will be in-charges of New Delhi and West Delhi parliamentary constituencies in the national capital for 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Making the announcement, Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai said there were talks with Yashwant Sinha for him to contest from New Delhi seat but he has expressed willingness to campaign against the Modi government across the country.

There were no talks about Shatrughan Sinha being the party candidate.

The party has announced its in-charges for all seven constituencies in Delhi.

Rai said the candidates for five seats will be announced soon. Party sources said the in-charges will be ultimately the party candidates in 2019 elections.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
