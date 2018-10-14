English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Brijesh Goyal, Rajpal Solanki Announced AAP in-charges for New Delhi, West Delhi Lok Sabha Seats in 2019 Polls
The announcement halted conjecture that rebel BJP leaders Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha will be Aam Aadmi Party candidates on the two seats.
File Photo of Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.
Loading...
New Delhi: The AAP on Sunday announced that Brijesh Goyal and Rajpal Solanki will be in-charges of New Delhi and West Delhi parliamentary constituencies in the national capital for 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
The announcement halted conjecture that rebel BJP leaders Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha will be Aam Aadmi Party candidates on the two seats.
Making the announcement, Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai said there were talks with Yashwant Sinha for him to contest from New Delhi seat but he has expressed willingness to campaign against the Modi government across the country.
There were no talks about Shatrughan Sinha being the party candidate.
The party has announced its in-charges for all seven constituencies in Delhi.
Rai said the candidates for five seats will be announced soon. Party sources said the in-charges will be ultimately the party candidates in 2019 elections.
The announcement halted conjecture that rebel BJP leaders Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha will be Aam Aadmi Party candidates on the two seats.
Making the announcement, Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai said there were talks with Yashwant Sinha for him to contest from New Delhi seat but he has expressed willingness to campaign against the Modi government across the country.
There were no talks about Shatrughan Sinha being the party candidate.
The party has announced its in-charges for all seven constituencies in Delhi.
Rai said the candidates for five seats will be announced soon. Party sources said the in-charges will be ultimately the party candidates in 2019 elections.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Faf du Plessis Gets in JP Duminy as 'Specialist Coin Tosser' for South Africa
- This Brave Mother Acted As Human Shield to Protect Her Child from Hail the Size of Tennis Balls
- Kriti Sanon Questions Veracity of Anonymous #MeToo Stories
- We Are a Very Difficult Team to Beat, Says India Coach Constantine
- Global Internet Shutdown Expected, But Here's Why You Needn't Panic
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...